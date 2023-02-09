Space-X Assessing Key Starship Engine Test At Boca Chica Facility

It lasted only about 10 seconds Thursday afternoon and when it was over, 31 of the 33 engines on the Super Heavy booster for the SpaceX Starship prototype successfully fired.

The ground-shaking engine burn happened at about 3:15 at the SpaceX facility on Boca Chica Beach in the most crucial test yet in the preparations to launch the towering rocket into orbit for the first time.

Following the milestone static-fire test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that crews had turned one engine off before the test and the other engine stopped itself.

It’snot clear yet whether another static fire test will be conducted to try to fire all 33 engines before attempting the first orbital rocket launch.