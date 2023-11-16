LOCALTRENDING

SpaceX Delays Second Starship Test Flight From Boca Chica

jsalinasBy 174 views
0
File photo: SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

There will not be a Friday launch of the SpaceX Starship from Boca Chica Beach. An X post from SpaceX founder Elon Musk said a grid fin actuator on the giant rocket needs to be replaced and the launch attempt has been postponed to Saturday.

SpaceX had announced a launch window starting at 7 a.m. Friday shortly after the FAA Wednesday announced it has issued a new orbital launch license to SpaceX, clearing the way for a second test flight of the Starship prototype. The Saturday launch is scheduled to happen within a 20 minute window that opens at 7 a.m.

If all goes as planned, there will be rocket stage separation about three minutes after liftoff, with the first stage landing in the Gulf of Mexico. The Starship will continue on its trip in space but won’t make a complete orbit around the earth. Plans are for it to land in the ocean off the coast of Kauai Hawaii.

Proposed Law Called Unconstitutional

Previous article

Man Who Attacked Pelosi’s Husband Convicted Of Federal Assault And Attempted Kidnapping Charges

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL