SpaceX Delays Second Starship Test Flight From Boca Chica

There will not be a Friday launch of the SpaceX Starship from Boca Chica Beach. An X post from SpaceX founder Elon Musk said a grid fin actuator on the giant rocket needs to be replaced and the launch attempt has been postponed to Saturday.

SpaceX had announced a launch window starting at 7 a.m. Friday shortly after the FAA Wednesday announced it has issued a new orbital launch license to SpaceX, clearing the way for a second test flight of the Starship prototype. The Saturday launch is scheduled to happen within a 20 minute window that opens at 7 a.m.

If all goes as planned, there will be rocket stage separation about three minutes after liftoff, with the first stage landing in the Gulf of Mexico. The Starship will continue on its trip in space but won’t make a complete orbit around the earth. Plans are for it to land in the ocean off the coast of Kauai Hawaii.