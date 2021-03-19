Space-X Expansion Plans On Boca Chica Drawing Environmental And Safety Concerns

The FAA has released a summary of the pros and cons it will study for a new environmental review as SpaceX plans to greatly expand its operations on Boca Chica Beach.

SpaceX is seeking experimental permits from the FAA to launch Starship-Super Heavy rockets. A new environmental review is needed because that operation falls outside the scope of the initial Environmental Impact Statement that covers the original plans SpaceX laid out back in 2014. But now, in addition to the launching the Super Heavy, SpaceX is proposing to build another launch pad, a power plant, more support buildings, and a desalination plant.

The Brownsville Herald reports the FAA will study public concerns over the impacts on protected species and habitat in the Lower Valley as well as numerous safety concerns.