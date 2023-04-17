Space-X Eyeing Thursday For Second Attempt To Launch Starship Prototype

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX says it may try again Thursday to launch the Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach on what would be its first orbital flight.

Monday morning’s scheduled launch was called off due to a frozen pressurization valve on the first-stage booster. SpaceX announced it would scrub the launch at around the t-minus 8 minute mark but let the countdown clock run down to t-minus 40 seconds, to just before 8:20 a.m. It used that time as a “wet dress rehearsal” to allow the launch team to run through the remaining procedures and to gather additional data.

Plans now are to conduct the Starship flight test Thursday. SpaceX says a 62-minute launch window will open at 8:28 a.m.

The flight plan has the spacecraft separating from the booster three minutes into the flight. The booster will fall into the Gulf of Mexico while the Spacecraft will continue to fly east, almost circling the planet. It’ll splash into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.