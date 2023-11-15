Space-X Gets FAA Clearance For Second Starship Test Flight

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The FAA Wednesday afternoon issued a new orbital launch license for the SpaceX Starship prototype, apparently clearing the way for a second test flight of the massive rocket from Boca Chica Beach, possibly this Friday.

In authorizing the flight, the FAA said SpaceX has met all safety, environmental, policy, and financial responsibility requirements. If it happens, the second launch would come almost seven months after the first which ended with the giant rocket veering out of control and self-destructing over the Gulf of Mexico.

In its mishap investigation report, the FAA ordered SpaceX to take 63 separate actions to correct its mistakes. SpaceX says a 2-hour window for the second Starship launch will begin at 7 a.m. Friday.