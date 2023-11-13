Space-X Gearing For Second Starship Test Flight This Friday

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX has announced it’s ready to conduct a second test flight of its massive Starship rocket, and that the launch from Boca Chica Beach could happen Friday. However, federal officials may not be so sure.

Although the FAA has closed its mishap investigation into the April 20th first launch, it has yet to issue a new orbital launch license. And the U.S. Fish and WIldlife Service has yet to complete its environmental review of the launch site upgrades SpaceX had to make.

The first launch blasted apart the launchpad and left huge chunks of concrete, pieces of steel, and other debris strewn across sensitive areas around Starbase.

The giant rocket itself was destroyed when it veered out of control and self-destructed. But in anticipation of a Friday launch, Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 have been ordered closed from midnight to 2 p.m.