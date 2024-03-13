Space-X Gets FAA License For 3rd Starship Test Flight From Boca Chica

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

We could see another rocket lifting off from Boca Chica Beach Thursday morning. The FAA Wednesday afternoon issued a modified orbital launch license to SpaceX for a third launch of a Starship prototype.

In a statement, the FAA said SpaceX has met all safety, environmental, policy, and financial responsibility requirements it needed to meet following the explosive end to the second Starship that launched last November.

The license approval came less than 24 hours before the possible launch. SpaceX has set a 110-minute window starting at 7 a.m. Thursday to launch the Starship rocket on what would be a third attempt to get it to orbit the earth.