Space-X Gets FAA License For 4th Starship Test Flight From Boca Chica

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

We could see another rocket lifting off from Boca Chica Beach this Thursday morning. The FAA Tuesday afternoon approved a modified orbital launch license for SpaceX for a fourth launch of a Starship prototype.

In a statement, the FAA said SpaceX met all safety and other licensing requirements it needed to meet following the mishaps that led to the loss of both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship during the test flight back in March.

For the test flight scheduled Thursday, SpaceX says its goals are to prevent another explosion of the booster, to get the Starship into orbit, and to ensure a safe re-entry of the spaceplane with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. As with the previous test mission, SpaceX may open its launch window starting at 7 a.m.