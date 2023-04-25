Space-X Operations At Starbase Grounded Pending FAA Investigation Into Starship Explosion

File photo: SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX operations on Boca Chica Beach are grounded while the FAA proceeds with its investigation into the explosion of the Starship prototype last week.

The FAA is conducting a mishap investigation into what it called an “anomaly” that resulted in the loss of the spacecraft over the Gulf of Mexico. The agency has issued a statement saying the next flight of the Starship rocket will be based on a determination that the processes and procedures related the the explosion do not affect public safety.

SpaceX was attempting the first orbital flight of the Starship prototype when it exploded. SpaceX says it activated the onboard Flight Termination System when the rocket veered off its trajectory and the spacecraft failed to separate from the booster.