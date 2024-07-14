Space-X Proposing 25 Starship Launches A Year From Boca Chica

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The FAA has scheduled a series of public meetings next month on a new SpaceX proposal calling for 25 Starship rocket launches a year from Boca Chica Beach.

Under the plan, SpaceX would conduct 25 missions of the Starship rocket including landings of the Super Heavy Booster and Starship earth orbits and splashdowns.

The FAA is reviewing the plan and preparing to conduct required reviews of the impact to the environment and to public safety that would result from the significant increase in rocket launches. Five public meetings will be held in August to take comments and hear opinions from local residents.

Two in-person meetings have been scheduled for August 13th at the South Padre Island Convention Centre. Two more meetings will be held August 15th at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center. A virtual meeting will take place on August 20th.