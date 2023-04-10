Space-X Pushes Back Date For First Orbital Launch Of Starship Prototype

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is, yet again, pushing back the timeline for the much-anticipated launch of the Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach. What was to have been a launch early this week will now likely take place toward the end of next week, according to a tweet posted by Musk Monday.

SpaceX is working toward the first orbital launch of the prototype, and Musk last week tweeted a picture of the fully stacked 400-foot tall rocketship on the launchpad at Starbase, and declared it ready to launch, pending regulatory approval. What’s pending is an FAA launch license which can’t be issued until SpaceX completes numerous environmental compliance measures the FAA has required.