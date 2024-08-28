Space-X Reveals New Plans For 5th Starship Rocket Launch From Boca Chica

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX is announcing it will be trying something new during its next Starship mission from Boca Chica Beach. The general manager of Starbase, Kathy Leuders, says for the first time, SpaceX will try to land the prototype rocket’s Super Heavy booster at its Boca Chica launch site, instead of splashing it into the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX crews are currently constructing a second tower at the facility that will have the ability to catch the booster as it speeds from orbit back to Earth. And SpaceX is reiterating that the Valley will experience a sonic boom due when the booster re-enters the atmosphere. No date has been set yet for what will be the fifth launch of a Starship rocket from Boca Chica.

The FAA is foregoing a formal mishap investigation into the fourth launch which took place June 6th, but the agency must still issue a modified launch license for launch number five.