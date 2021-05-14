Space-X Reveals Orbital Flight Plan For Starship-With The Launch From Boca Chica

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX has revealed its flight plan for the first orbital trip of the Starship rocket – and it would launch from Boca Chica Beach.

The newly unveiled flight plan shows the rocket launching from Boca Chica, achieving orbit, and splashing down near Hawaii. The flight would last just over 90 minutes. SpaceX is coordinating with NASA, the Air Force, and other agencies to conduct the flight.

Starship is being developed to take people to the moon and Mars. Five prototypes have been launched in high-altitude test flights over the past year, with only the most recent flight – last Wednesday – finishing with a non-explosive landing.