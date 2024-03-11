Space-X Says It’s Ready For Third Starship Launch, FAA Still Assessing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s still waiting for approval from the FAA but SpaceX is planning a third launch of a Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach for this Thursday.

The FAA is continuing to evaluate SpaceX’s request for a modified orbital launch license which it needs following the explosive end to the second flight attempt made back in November. The FAA is assessing whether SpaceX has taken all 17 of the corrective actions the agency required in its mishap report to reduce the chances for a similar outcome during a third test flight.

SpaceX says it has, and last week, it conducted a full wet dress rehearsal for the upcoming rocket launch. Also, Cameron County has ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for part of March 14th in anticipation of the launch.