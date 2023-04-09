Space-X Set To Conduct Launch Rehearsal Of Starship Prototype

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A rehearsal launch could take place this week of the SpaceX Starship prototype rocket that is sitting fully stacked on the launchpad on Boca Chica Beach.

SpaceX has been working toward the first orbital launch of the prototype, and says a launch rehearsal could take place this week, followed by what it calls an integrated test flight later this month. SpaceX has tweeted out a picture of the 400-foot tall rocket on the launchpad and stating that it is ready to launch – pending regulatory approval.

The FAA has yet to give that approval, pending SpaceX completing numerous environmental mitigation measures required for the FAA to issue a launch license.