Space-X Starts The Task Of Learning Why Its Starship Failed Flight Test

SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The SpaceX Starship team is in a data research mode as its works to pin down why the rocket didn’t do what it was supposed to Thursday after lifting off from Boca Chica Beach on what was planned to be its first orbital flight.

The giant Starship prototype had a successful launch, lifting off just after 8:30 a.m., but three minutes into the flight, the spacecraft failed to separate from the booster. The rocket meandered over the Gulf of Mexico for another minute, and then exploded in a huge fireball.

The company said it will review the launch data, learn what went wrong, and build toward the next attempt to reach orbit. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted the next test flight could happen “in a few months.”