Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle Hoses, Other Station Odd Jobs

In this image provided by NASA shows NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The astronauts are rearranging space station plumbing and tackling other odd jobs. The work should have been completed a week ago, but power upgrades took longer than expected. (NASA via AP)

(AP) — NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk to rearrange space station plumbing and tackle other odd jobs. The work should have been completed during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station a week ago. But power upgrades took longer than expected. So NASA decided to give Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins a bonus spacewalk Saturday to get everything done. The two teamed up 1 1/2 months ago for back-to-back spacewalks. This time, they need to vent a couple of ammonia jumper lines that are part of the external cooling system. They’ll be extra careful to avoid getting any toxic ammonia coolant on their suits.

 

