The first test flight for a new SpaceX Starship prototype is apparently on hold. SpaceX was expected to do a static fire test for the SN-9 prototype Wednesday at its Boca Chica Beach test facility.

That test never materialized, as gas was vented from the prototype before the engines could be fired. There are no currently scheduled closures for the area around the test facility, which leaves the first test flight for the SN-9 still up in the air.