This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is building another launch tower at its facility in South Texas. Construction on the tower began last week following cleanup from the successful June 5th launch of the Starship prototype.

The second tower will help the company with its goal of speeding up its planned launch schedule through the end of this year. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly targeting a date in late July for the next launch.