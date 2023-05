A SpaceX capsule is on the final leg of its weeklong mission after departing the International Space Station Monday morning.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth carrying former NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson along with three paying customers. They launched from Florida on May 21st and are expected to come down off the coast of Florida Tuesday night.

Houston-based Axiom Space is responsible for Axiom Mission 2, marking the second private mission to the ISS.