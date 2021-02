SpaceX is a step closer to a test launch for its latest Starship prototype. The company conducted a test of the engines on the SN-10 prototype yesterday afternoon. The test came after the company swapped out the Raptor engines on the prototype following its first static fire test on Tuesday. SpaceX already has FAA approval to conduct a launch of the prototype and has beach and road closures scheduled at Boca Chica Beach on Monday and Tuesday.