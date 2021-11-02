SpaceX Could Test Starship’s Engines This Week

SpaceX is apparently preparing to test-fire the group of engines that will help launch its Starship prototype into orbit. Over the weekend, technicians finished installing the six Raptor engines designed for the prototype. It’s the first time all six engines have been fully integrated with the Starship’s fuel and avionics systems. Observers believe the next test by SpaceX will see at least four of the six Raptor engines fired at the same time, which will set a new record for engine ignition for the Starship program. Cameron County has approved the closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway Four around the launch facility on Wednesday and Thursday.