SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is planning to give an update on the company’s Starship development program this week.

Musk will give the update Thursday morning at the company’s South Texas launch facility. The update will be live-streamed on the SpaceX YouTube channel.

The FAA is in the process of completing an environmental assessment that could lead to the company’s first orbital test of the Starship. That assessment is set for release by the end of this month.