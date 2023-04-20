LOCALTRENDING

Starship Explodes Minutes After Successful Launch From Boca Chica Beach

jsalinasBy
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX’s Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A successful liftoff but a failed mission. SpaceX making history in the Rio Grande Valley with the launch of the giant Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach Thursday morning.

Starship is the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built, jutting almost 400 feet into the South Texas sky.

The most powerful rocket ever built lifted off at about 8:30 on what was to be its first orbital flight. The flight plan called for the spacecraft to separate from the rocket’s boosters at the 3-minute mark. But as the flight approached that mark and before reaching space, the rocket appeared to do some flips – and then a massive explosion.

SpaceX’s Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SpaceX tweeted that the “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.” The company said it will review the launch data, learn what happened, and build toward the next attempt to reach orbit. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted it could happen “in a few months.”

Thursday morning’s launch came two days after the first launch attempt was scrubbed when a pressurized valve on the first-stage booster was found to be frozen.

