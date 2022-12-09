SpaceX Gives Rival’s Internet Satellites Ride To Orbit

(AP) — SpaceX has launched a batch of internet satellites for a competitor. Elon Musk’s company stepped in to help after the London-based OneWeb halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The 40 new satellites will expand OneWeb’s orbiting constellation to just over 500. OneWeb expects to complete its network with two more SpaceX launches in the next few months and one more launch from India for global internet coverage. SpaceX has its own internet satellite system called Starlink.