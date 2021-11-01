SpaceX Launch Delayed Due To Astronaut ‘minor medical issue’

FILE - From left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — A SpaceX launch has been delayed because of a ‘minor medical issue’ involving one of the four astronauts.

NASA said Monday that the launch to the International Space Station is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. Liftoff had been scheduled for this past Sunday, but bad weather offshore bumped it to Wednesday.

Officials would not say which astronaut is involved. But they stressed that the issue is minor and unrelated to COVID-19. Three of the astronauts are American and one is German. Once launched, they will move into the space station for six months.