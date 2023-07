SpaceX is celebrating a successful launch for the European Space Agency. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Euclid Space Telescope blasted off from Cape Canaveral Saturday for ESA’s Dark Universe Mission. It was originally scheduled to launch aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket but the war in Ukraine prompted a change of plans.

The telescope is designed to collect data in both visible and infrared light, peering back as far as ten billion light years.