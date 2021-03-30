SpaceX Launches Test Rocket, Breaks Apart Before Landing

(AP) — SpaceX has chalked up another failed landing for Starship, its prototype Mars rocket. A camera on the rocket froze Tuesday and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the rocket coming apart right before touchdown. Other video showed debris raining down and explosions could be heard.

This was the fourth full-scale stainless steel model to launch more than 6 miles up. None have survived the landing, exploding at touchdown or shortly afterward. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.