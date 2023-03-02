SpaceX Launches US, Russia, UAE Astronauts To Space Station

(AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The crew includes the first person from the Arab world going up for a monthslong stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center early Thursday. The Dragon capsule should reach the space station Friday. NASA’s two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space. They will replace a U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew up there since October.