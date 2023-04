File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is ready to launch the first orbital mission of its Starship prototype but is still waiting on approval from the FAA. The company moved Ship 24 to its launch pad at Boca Chica Beach on Saturday.

The SuperHeavy rocket that will lift the Starship into orbit is already in a launch mount at the pad. Reports indicate that the company is aiming for a launch next week, with NASA reserving the use of a high-altitude aircraft on Monday and Tuesday that could be used to observe the orbital flight.