SpaceX Official Says Orbital Starship Mission Needs FAA Approval

SpaceX says the only thing stopping an attempt to launch its Starship prototype into orbit is approval from the FAA.

The senior adviser for the company spoke Tuesday at the Space Mobility Conference in Orlando, Florida. He said SpaceX has successfully tested all of the systems needed for an orbital launch, including a test fire of the engines on the SuperHeavy rocket booster earlier this month.

He expects the FAA to grant the company a license “in the near future” and hopes the Starship will launch from South Texas sometime next month.