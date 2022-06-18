SpaceX Reported To Fire Employees Critical Of CEO Elon Musk

FILE - a SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX, the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior, according to media reports Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) — A report in The New York Times says the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior.

The Times and several other media outlets cited an email from SpaceX’s president saying the company had terminated employees who put together and circulated the letter that denounced Musk for actions that they characterized as a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment.

It’s unclear how many workers lost their jobs. But the email from SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell left no doubt that the company believed they had crossed an unacceptable line.