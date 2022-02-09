SpaceX Satellites Falling Out Of Orbit After Solar Storm

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The rocket is carrying a batch of Starlink satellites. Spacex's newest fleet of Starlink satellites are tumbling out of orbit because of a geomagnetic storm. In an online update Tuesday, Feb. 8, Elon Musk's company reported that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last Thursday have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The rocket is carrying a batch of Starlink satellites. Spacex's newest fleet of Starlink satellites are tumbling out of orbit because of a geomagnetic storm. In an online update Tuesday, Feb. 8, Elon Musk's company reported that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last Thursday have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

(AP) — SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are about to do so.

SpaceX says the storm made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the satellites and doomed them. Ground controllers tried to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag, but the atmospheric pull was too great.