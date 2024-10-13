SpaceX Says Key Goals Accomplished During 5th Starship Test Flight

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two more major milestones were reached during what was the fifth test flight of a Starship rocket launched from Boca Chica Beach.

The massive rocket lifted off at 7:25 a.m. Sunday with all 33 Raptor engines firing. About 2-1/2 minutes into the flight, the Super Heavy booster separated from the spacecraft, and about two minutes after that, instead of it splashing into the Gulf of Mexico, the booster, in the first-ever attempt, was maneuvered back to the launchpad and was caught by two robotic arms connected to the launch tower, accomplishing the first milestone.

The second major goal was accomplished about an hour later when the Starship survived a fiery re-entry into the atmosphere and splashed down in the Indian Ocean, hitting its intended target west of Australia. However, SpaceX officials said the spaceplane would not be recoverable.

Sunday’s launch took place less than 24 hours after the FAA issued an updated launch license, saying SpaceX had met all safety, environmental, and other licensing requirements for the test flight.

(Photo from Eric Gay/The Associated Press)