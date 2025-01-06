SpaceX Says Seventh Starship Test Flight Ready To Launch

SpaceX says it’s ready to launch the seventh test flight of its Starship prototype. The company posted the announcement on its website, saying the upcoming launch will test a “new generation” of the Starship with significant upgrades.

The mission will attempt to deploy a payload from the Starship for the first time and will include “multiple reentry experiments.”

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk made a social media post saying the next launch could happen as soon as Friday. Cameron County has yet to issue a beach and road closure notice for the next expected launch from Boca Chica Beach.