SpaceX Scrubs Starship Launch

SpaceX isn’t sure when it will take another shot at launching the eighth test flight of the Starship prototype.

The company scrubbed its planned launch attempt yesterday due to technical issues with the booster. A social media post from Elon Musk said there were “too many question marks about this flight,” adding that it was best to “destack, inspect both stages and try again in a day or two.”

Another launch window is available later today, though SpaceX says any launch will depend on finding and fixing the problem.