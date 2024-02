File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX plans to build a 100-million dollar office and industrial complex at their Starbase in South Texas. Paperwork filed with the state shows the facility will contain five stories of offices plus a special-use industrial factory.

The plan for the factory shows it would be about one-million square feet in size. The project is scheduled to start construction on February 23rd, with a completion date of January 1st.