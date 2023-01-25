Spain: 1 Dead In Attack With Bladed Weapon At Church

(AP) — Spain’s interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras. The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police.

Spain’s National Court said a judge has opened an investigation into a possible act of terrorism over the attack. The ministry says that the person was killed outside the church of San Isidro, while the other person was wounded inside the church in Wednesday’s attack. Police are investigating the incident, the ministry said, to determine the “nature of the attack.”