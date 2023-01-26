WORLD

Spain: Police Raid Home Of Suspect In Church Machete Attacks

Nuestra Señora de La Palma church's priest Juan José Marina and Algeciras mayor José Ignacio Landaluce, center, gather with residents and other local authorities during a minute of silence for a church sacristan killed Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Toro)

(AP) — Spanish police have raided the home of a Moroccan man held over the machete attacks at two Catholic churches that left a church officer dead and a priest injured in the southern city of Algeciras.

Spain’s interior minister says police searched the as-yet unnamed suspect’s home on Thursday to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise,” of Wednesday night’s attacks. A National Court judge is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.

The minister says investigators don’t think anyone else was involved. Witnesses said that during the fatal attack, a machete-wielding man jumped on the altar of a church before chasing a sacristan outside and inflicting mortal wounds.

