Spain: Police Raid Home Of Suspect In Church Machete Attacks

(AP) — Spanish police have raided the home of a Moroccan man held over the machete attacks at two Catholic churches that left a church officer dead and a priest injured in the southern city of Algeciras.

Spain’s interior minister says police searched the as-yet unnamed suspect’s home on Thursday to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise,” of Wednesday night’s attacks. A National Court judge is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.

The minister says investigators don’t think anyone else was involved. Witnesses said that during the fatal attack, a machete-wielding man jumped on the altar of a church before chasing a sacristan outside and inflicting mortal wounds.