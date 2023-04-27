WORLD

Spain Swelters In Temperatures More Typical Of Summer

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
A worker looks at his phone during a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit fixed outside an apartment in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Spain is experiencing summer temperatures in April as the country confronts another year of drought and the elevated risk of forest fires. (AP Photo/Paul White)

(AP) — Spain’s national weather service says temperatures are set to “reach values typical of summer” across most of the country. A high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) was forecast for Thursday for the southern Guadalquivir Valley.

As people in the country sweltered, Spanish media reported that the Health Ministry would consider implementing a heat prevention plan two weeks early to help regions respond to the effects of the unseasonably warm weather.

The State Meteorological Agency says temperatures are “exceptionally high” for April because of a mass of very warm and dry air coming from North Africa. With a long weekend coming up, some people packed beaches along the coast.

Iran Navy Seizes Marshall Islands Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman

Previous article

Woman Struck By Car And Killed In Front Of Harlingen Hospital

Next article

You may also like