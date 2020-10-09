Spanish Govt Imposes State Of Emergency In Virus-Hit Madrid

(AP) – Spain’s government has declared a state of emergency in Madrid, wresting control of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities in a region that is experiencing one of Europe’s most significant coronavirus outbreaks.

The step, which took immediate effect Friday, forced Madrid authorities to restore restrictions on travel that had been introduced by the national government but were struck down the previous day by a court ruling.

That successful legal challenge by Madrid officials was part of a quarrel between the country’s main political parties over their coronavirus response. Those differences, and the changing rules, have often dismayed and confused local residents.