Spate Of Wildfires Prompt Disaster Declaration From Governor Abbott

Three Rio Grande Valley counties are included in a disaster declaration Governor Greg Abbott has issued in response to the numerous wildfires that have burned or are still burning across Texas this summer.

The declaration covers 191 counties – about three-fourths of the entire state – including Cameron, Starr, and Hidalgo, where flames charred about 1,000 acres between Mission and Granjeno east of the Anzalduas International Bridge last Thursday.

The declaration allows additional resources to be sent to those counties that have had to battle destructive wildfires. The Texas A-and-M Forest Service says it responded to 17 new wildfires on Sunday alone.