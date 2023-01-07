NATIONALTRENDING

Speaker McCarthy: A Weakened Leader Or Emboldened Survivor?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but it took days and days, and 15 roll call votes, ending early Saturday. But as bruising as it was for McCarthy, his struggle to secure the job may be a prelude to the chaos ahead.

To win over his detractors, McCarthy had to agree to relinquish some of the very powers he’ll need to lead, and the deal means giving colleagues the ability to oust him as speaker with a vote.

So in that regard, McCarthy emerges a weakened leader who might not be able to do much in the job or even keep it. But he’s also a survivor who’s seen as emboldened by his victory.

