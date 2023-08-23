NATIONAL

Speaker McCarthy Says Impeachment Inquiry Could Come In September

jsalinasBy
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

An impeachment inquiry into President Biden could be launched as soon as next month, according to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Speaking Tuesday, McCarthy said it depends on if the Biden Administration turns over documents, although the extent of the documents requested by Republicans is unclear.

McCarthy mentioned bank statements and other financial documents, possibly linked to an alleged bribe Biden’s son Hunter accepted from Ukranian officials and other business dealings related to the Biden family.

