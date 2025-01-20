NATIONAL

Speaker Mike Johnson Hopeful Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Will Hold

File photo: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Mike Johnson is hopeful that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will hold. However, Johnson told NBC’s “Meet the Press” the U.S. is ready to stand behind Israel in the event Hamas breaks the agreement. He threatened that there would be “hell to pay” if the Palestinian militant group doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

The ceasefire began overnight, and three female Israeli hostages were released Sunday in the first phase of the agreement. Israel is releasing dozens of Palestinian detainees in exchange.

