Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson says he thinks it was a “terrible decision” for the NFL to book Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Reporters caught up with Johnson outside the House chambers Tuesday and asked him about the controversy. Johnson said he didn’t know who Bad Bunny was, but that it “sounds like a terrible decision” because the singer doesn’t “appeal to a broader audience.”

Instead he suggested the NFL should’ve gone with ’80s country star Lee Greenwood. Greenwood is best known for his patriotic song, “God Bless the USA.”