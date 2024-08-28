Special Counsel Charges Trump In Superseding Election Interference Indictment

Former President Trump is being charged once again in his January 6th election interference case. This comes after the Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution from official acts in office.

The Department of Justice said Tuesday’s new indictment reflects that ruling and the charges against Trump have been narrowed. Trump is accused of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and disenfranchise millions of voters. The scheme allegedly culminated in a cascade of violent attacks on police at the U.S. Capitol three years ago.