Special Counsel Jack, Team To Resign Before Trump Takes Office

Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team are planning to resign before President-elect Trump takes office. That’s according to multiple reports. Smith’s office has been looking at what’s the best path to wind down its two federal criminal cases against Trump because of the Justice Department’s rule that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and separately for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. It’s unknown if the special counsel’s final report will be made public before Trump’s inaugurated as he’s required to provide one to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who can choose to release it to the public. On the campaign trail, the President-elect said he would fire Smith right away if he was re-elected.