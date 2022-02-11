Special Election Set For Vacant District 38 House Seat

There will be a special election to fill the Valley House seat left open by the retiring Eddie Lucio the Third. Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation setting the special election for District 38 Saturday May 7th.

Lucio announced in October he wouldn’t run for re-election and left the post at the end of last month. Candidates wanting to run in the special election have until March 7th to file their paperwork. Whoever wins would serve the seven months left in Lucio’s term.

Meanwhile, two Democrats, Erin Gamez and Jonathan Gracia, are running for the seat in the separate primary election set for March 1st. The primary winner will represent District 38 starting in January.