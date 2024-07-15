Special Elections Set This Month In Cities Affected By New La Joya School District Policy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Early voting is underway in three special elections in three Valley cities – elections being held because of a new La Joya school district policy.

The policy created by the district’s state-appointed Board of Managers prohibits school administrators or department heads from holding elected office in any county that does contract business with the district. That prompted the mayor of La Grulla to resign her elected post. Laura Solis is an elementary school principal with the La Joya ISD.

The special election to choose a new mayor is July 23rd. In Palmview, voters will elect a Place 2 councilmember to fill the term of Jose Luis Perez who also resigned due to the new school district policy. Perez is an assistant principal at La Joya’s high school. And in San Juan, voters must replace Place 4 commissioner Leonardo Sanchez. Sanchez is the police chief of the La Joya ISD. The special elections in Palmview and San Juan are set for July 30th.